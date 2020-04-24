 Teaser for the seventh season of Agents of SHIELD

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are just over a month from the premiere of the seventh season of "Marvel’s Agens of S.H.I.E.L.D.", And although last week was a great protagonist, they did not really show any teaser with new scenes from the season.

Now we have available on Twitter a new video of just a few seconds what's going on mission in timeor that the agents will have, seeking to preserve the past so that the future is also preserved. In fact, as Coulson well says in the trailer, to save S.H.I.E.L.D. they must save HydraFor one could not have existed had it not been for the other. Note that one of the teaser shots allows us to see agent Daniel Sousa, from Agent Carter, when some of the S.H.I.E.L.D.

May 27 opens this season which, as we already know, will be a trip back in time for the agents, since they are undermining the past itself, and they must avoid it. We know that at the very least they will travel to the 1930s, but not much more is known about this season, but surely in these weeks that remain until the premiere we will have news.