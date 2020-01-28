Teaser for the Demon Slayer movie, the first trailer coming in March?

Share it:

The end of the first season of the anime from Demon Slayer made fans around the world hyper-responsive. Waiting for the feature film to arrive Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen, in fact, opera enthusiasts have thrown themselves on the manga volumes, but there are still many people waiting for the animated version.

For the moment, only a short teaser of Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen has been published, on the occasion of the announcement arrived months ago. After declaring that the film would arrive in Japanese cinemas in 2020, nothing was known.

However, the Anime Japan 2020 to be held on March 21 and 22 has included among the various titles that will have a panel during the event also Demon Slayer. This was done with a very short video that you can find in the tweet at the bottom, which does not fail to also show scenes from Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen.

The date to mark on the calendar for Demon Slayer fans is March 22, with the panel taking place between 14:40 and 15:15 in Japan. Given the opportunity, it is likely that the first trailer for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen. Maybe accompanied with details on Demon Slayer season 2.