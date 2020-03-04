Teaser, exclusively, of the emotional film by David Verdaguer

Share it:

Aleix, an interim teacher who assumes the task of being a sixth grade tutor in a town completely unknown to him. When he discovers that he has to reintegrate a sick student in the classroom, he encounters an even bigger problem: none of his classmates want him to return to class.

David Ilundain (‘B’) will present in the Official Section of the Malaga Festival 'One for all', his second feature film, whose cast they lead David Verdaguer, Patricia López Arnaiz, Clara Segura, Jorge Pobes and Betsy Túrnez.

Filmed for six weeks in different locations in Catalonia, Navarra and Aragon, the film is a story of overcoming, hope and forgiveness. “Very delicate subjects are touched, but it is not a pedantic or pretentious film, it does not try to contribute moralina. I should see her all over the world. ”, explains the actor. "In addition, the work of the educator is claimed, a person who, every day, has to do a kind of play in front of a group of small spectators who, from the beginning, are not interested in what he will tell them."

The distribution of the tape, with script by Valentina Viso and Coral Cruz, is completed with a group of kids selected after a long and thorough casting process that took place in Zaragoza. Many of them are not actors, which brings greater authenticity to the story.

Produce Start Films, Fasten Films, A Contracorriente Films, Audiovisual Bolus, One for All AIE and Amaur AIE.