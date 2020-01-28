Teaser and official website for the Bleach event: what is behind the Face Again?

Share it:

Fans want the return of Bleach's anime, and it doesn't rain on that. For years, however, these requests have not been listened to by Shueisha and the animation studio Pierrot, who for years has produced the long-lived anime based on the manga by Tite Kubo. But it looks like he's really going now boiling something in the pot for Bleach.

Yesterday the series that will take part in Anime Japan 2020 were revealed, an important event in Japan among which there will be news for many souls. My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, The Attack of the Giants and, surprisingly, also something about Bleach and Tite Kubo. The first details and statements mention a Bleach presence to celebrate the twentieth anniversary that will fall next year, but also a new project related to Tite Kubo.

Together with this statement, Weekly Shonen Jump has opened a site called bleach-20th-anniversary which, if open, starts the red italicized word "Face again", or "review", "reappear". After a few moments, under this writing, the Bleach logo appears in all capitals and in black, as if to be desired compose the phrase "Face Again Bleach", or "Review Bleach".

What can this phrase be linked to? Also considering the involvement of Weekly Shonen Jump and Tite Kubo, it is not unlikely that you are thinking of a special version of the manga with kanzenban, or a series based on the oneshot Burn the Witch. The presence at Anime Japan and not at the Jump Festa last month, however, also makes us think about the anime front.

A few days ago, leaker Yonkou Productions had made a rumor about preparing an OAV on Burn the Witch, Bleach's spin-off. The involvement of Kubo could also be expected for a sequel to the Bleach anime, with the 1000 year war finally presented in an animated version and to which the mangaka will make changes to expand and deepen it. March 21 will be an important date, and what choice do you expect?