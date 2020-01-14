Teamfight Tactics will reach mobile phones in March and many more news

Share it:

As of March the community of Teamfight Tactics It will explode with the arrival of thousands of players who will undoubtedly start in the autobattler thanks to the arrival of the mobile game. There is no specific date for this premiere, but the month is confirmed in the game's latest development journal.

The development team is determined to keep the community in TFT for years and this 2020 will be the first year in which they demonstrate that they are able to keep the game fresh and updated with constant news. So far the closed beta sessions and the first bars of the game have given very good vibes to those who have fallen prey to this new subgenre that began with Auto Chess.

Next to the launch of the mobile game, it is expected that Set 3 of champions will arrive, which means that the rules will change again in the goal and it will be time to know how everything works again to find the perfect synergies.