Entertainment

Teamfight Tactics will reach mobile phones in March and many more news

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

As of March the community of Teamfight Tactics It will explode with the arrival of thousands of players who will undoubtedly start in the autobattler thanks to the arrival of the mobile game. There is no specific date for this premiere, but the month is confirmed in the game's latest development journal.

The development team is determined to keep the community in TFT for years and this 2020 will be the first year in which they demonstrate that they are able to keep the game fresh and updated with constant news. So far the closed beta sessions and the first bars of the game have given very good vibes to those who have fallen prey to this new subgenre that began with Auto Chess.

Next to the launch of the mobile game, it is expected that Set 3 of champions will arrive, which means that the rules will change again in the goal and it will be time to know how everything works again to find the perfect synergies.

READ:  What is the typical Christmas food in the United States?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.