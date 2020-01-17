Teamfight Tactics (TFT): available on mobile phones in mid-March

Share it:

Teamfight Tactics, more popularly known as TFT, will be available on iOS and Android phones at mid next March; this has been confirmed Riot Games after announcing last October that his popular autobattler based on League of Legends it would reach tactile devices sometime in the first quarter of 2020; said and done.

Autobattler for iOS and Android mobiles

So much so, that from Riot Games confirm that the strategy and automatic fight title based on LOL It will be available in most countries in mid-March, for now, without confirming specific markets. In addition, those responsible remind us that pre-registrations for the mobile version TFT are already open in both Google Play and iTunes.

"While we have been busy working on PC, we have also been analyzing how to bring TFT to mobile phones in a way that feels natural on that platform," they say from Riot Games. On the other hand, they remind us that the cross platform game will be enabled from the first moment, so that PC players can play against mobile phones and vice versa, anywhere, anytime.

Taking advantage of the occasion, those responsible have published a new developer video in which the new one is presented set for TFT that will arrive in the game along with the mobile version, that is, in mid-March 2020; in this set of news we will find new champions as Project: Fiora, Star Guardian Poppy, Odyssey Jinx and Pulsefire Shen, in addition to new appearances for characters

Remember that the patch 1.06 Teamfight Tactics will be available on March 18. Recently, Riot Games presented the season 10 of League of Legends through a spectacular cinematic.

