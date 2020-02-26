Teamfight Tactics Galaxias announces its changes in the compositions

Share it:

When Riot Games released Set 2 of Teamfight Tactics, the changes in the game were so many and so great that many users showed their discontent to the company. But the developers did not sit idly by. Riot listened to the comments of the users and set to work quickly to make TFT fun and accessible to all players. Thus, during this time, he has been developing Set 3 of Teamfight Tactics and today he has announced the first changes that we will see in the title with the arrival of Galaxies.

As the company has explained to us, when they launched The Elements Rise there were things that worked and things that didn't. For example, switching to attributes like Mystic to counter specific enemies and being able to combine them in interesting ways to create a powerful carry were two things that worked. On the other hand, users complained that some compositions such as Berserker were not worth it unless you got them at 6, subtracting interest from those compositions. With those opinions in mind, Riot has decided to introduce important developments regarding the compositions in Teamfight Tactics Galaxias allowing us to make some as interesting as the ones detailed below.

Guardians of the Stars

Guardians of the Stars will be one of the simplest compositions we can make with Set 3 of TFT. It will use the 6 guardians of the stars as a base but later it can be expanded to various compositions that require less guardians. It will be a composition focused mainly on the abilities since the attribute will bring mana to all the guardians of the stars every time some throw one. For example, we will be able to grant our entire team 40% spell power to boost the abilities they will consistently launch at level 7. Protectors can also be used if more cutting edge is needed, or switch to mystics if there is too much power to spell. The possibilities will be almost endless.

Attributes and skills will be the key to this composition.

Cybernetic

On the other hand, Riot presents an example of a more complex combination for Teamfight Tactics Galaxias since its activation requirement will be quite unique, although its origin will be much more flexible and it will have many more options to branch out as we will not need to 6 start. Cybernetic will open the way to a new option that we had not seen so far since we can distribute the objects to maximize their benefits. If we grant an object to each champion of our formation, we will achieve a very powerful attribute. This will make us think a lot about which objects will perform better and the games will win in strategy.

The origin of the Cybernetic composition will be flexible. No need to get 6.

Mechapiloto

Finally, Riot has presented a composition that promises large doses of fun. With Set 3 we will have the opportunity to create the so-called Mechapiloto. With this composition, if we have three Mechapilotos, we can merge them to form a Supermecha until it dies. This large combat tank will share the attributes and statistics of the pilots, so the higher the level of the Mechapilotos, the stronger the robot will be. In the same way, the wick can be equipped with objects that expand its capabilities so we can have a huge attack power on the board.

Three Mechapilotos may join to form a Supermecha.

And here the news regarding Teamfight Tactics Galaxias compositions. Recall that for now there is no confirmed launch day for this Set 3 of TFT, but Riot Games is committed to offering more news little by little until it reaches the market. Of course, we will continue here to inform you of everything and that way you can face the changes and improvements that the game will suffer in a less abrupt way.