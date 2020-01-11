Team17, creators of Worms, acquire Yippee Entertainment

Share it:

Team17, development company known for creating the saga Worms and publish games like Yooka-Laylee and Overcooked, has bought the game studio Yippee Entertainment in an agreement valued at £ 1.4 million. The study is currently working on the remastering of Commandos 2 HD Remaster and at the moment it has not been mentioned that the agreement will produce any change in the development of the title.

The acquisition of Yippee Entertainment by Team17

This agreement assumes that from now on the study will work on a variety of Team17's own projects, as well as original games of the company's partners. For those who do not know the development study at hand, we remember that Yippee is based in Manchester and was founded by Mike Delves, an industry veteran. Following the agreement with Team17, he will continue his role as executive director of the study.

"On behalf of the Group, I would like to warmly welcome Mike and his team," says Debbie Bestwick, CEO of Team17, in the official announcement. "MediaCityUK is a wonderful place for our second study in the UK and the acquisition of Yippee allows us to accelerate our recruitment plans in the northwest."

In addition to working on Commandos 2 HD, Yippee Entertainment has been involved in Chimpact (its own intellectual property primarily for mobile devices that has also jumped to PC) and in titles such as Cartoon Network – Gumball Rainbow Ruckus, Ski Jumping Pro VR, Pooka – Magic and Mischielf. Therefore, we see how they work mainly in licensed games for companies like Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and the BBC.

The agreement with Team17 will mean the arrival of new titles in which both studios will work side by side, some developing and the others publishing. As for the works that will bring us, we only have to wait to see what they can offer us.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz