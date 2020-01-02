Team17 acquires Yippee Entertainment: will it work on a new IP and Worms?

Share it:

Team17 started the new year with an acquisition: it's about Yippee Entertainment, which joined the publisher's stables for a sum of approximately 1.4 million pounds divided between cash and shares.

It is an independent team based in Manchester, which will maintain its composition led by the CEO Mike Delves, and who has already developed publisher titles like Kalypso is Cartoon Network, and who is currently working on the Commandos 2 just for Kalypso.

Under the protective wing of Team17 instead, it will take care of both a new IP and franchises already owned by Team17, and the thought immediately goes to the historic flagship game as well as the old glory of the multiplayer world, Worms. The last chapter of the series is WMD, which dates back to 2016, and who knows if the time has come to release a new one. In the meantime, you can take a look at our Worms WMD review.

Yippee Entertainment is the second acquisition by Team17, which it had already bought in 2016 Moldy Toof, the studio responsible for indie success The Escapists (here our review of The Escapists). The publisher's strategy therefore continues step by step, without haste, as explained by the CEO Debbie Bestwick: "Everyone expects us to go buy a lot of studies, but our strategy is paying off."