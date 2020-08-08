Team Vitality celebrates its seventh anniversary with an exclusive collection: VIIctory

Share it:

Brand is everything nowadays. Especially for a sector like the export one that lives and sustains itself thanks to the ability of organizations, pro players, tournament organizers to effectively communicate their brand.

Among the European organizations that are moving best in this direction we find the transalpine Vitality who, on the occasion of their seventh birthday, presented and simultaneously put up for sale aalternative edition of their historic game shirt.

The same pro players of Team Vitality will alternate between the classic black design jersey and the new total (or almost) white design. The new shirt in fact features the logo and the three traditional vertical stripes with a special material that gives a changing iridescent effect.

The Vitality Team has also created 20 special links completely iridescent which will not be available for sale, but which will be sent to a select number of supporters and ambassadors of the Vitality Team.

Founded on August 5, 2013 by Fabien Devide and Nicolas Maurer, the last seven years have seen the organization evolve from a passion-driven project (and borrowed from just 10,000 Euros) into a globally recognized esports organization with over thirty million collected in 2019. Starting in 2020, the organization aims to further expand and consolidate its status, as well as make the most of the V.Hive located in the center of Paris and inside the Stade de France.

Fabien "Neo"Devide, President and co-founder of Team Vitality said:"… The VIIctory alternative jerseys are a perfect representation of the range of excitement and euphoria our players and our organization have gone through over the course of these seven years. It has been great to see Team Vitality grow over the past few years. We are so proud of what we have built and we have no doubt that the next seven, ten or even twenty years will be even more rewarding.". The shirt is now available for purchase and can be personalized with your own tag. The price of the non-personalized shirt is € 69.99, while customization costs € 84.99.