Team Vitality announces the VALORANT Vitality European Open by Corsair

The main transalpine esports organization, Vitality Team, has just announced the Vitality European Open by Corsair, the third iteration of the VALORANT Ignition Series, official events supported by Riot Games.

The main event will take place from 10 to 12 July, when the top eight teams face off for a share of € 15,000 and the opportunity to showcase their skills on the world stage.

The event demonstrates the ambition of Team Vitality to be a driving force in VALORANT's thriving competitive scene, given that the event will also allow them to scouting to build their next team.

The qualifications for the Vitality European Open officially kick off this weekend, Sunday 5 July, with a total of 128 teams clashing in knockout matches to earn the eight available slots from the main event.

The main event, however, will take place from 10 to 12 July live on the Vitality channel.

The tournament will then be divided into a group stage and a playoff stage. The Grand Final will end with a Bo5.

Here is the complete program:

Open qualifier: Sunday 5th July – 2.00pm – 8.00pm

Main event – Group A: Friday 10 July – 15:00 – 23:00

Main event – Group B: Saturday 11 July – 15:00 – 23:00

Main Event playoff and final: Sunday 12 July – 15:00 – 23:00.

"Ever since VALORANT was revealed, it was obvious that it would upset the competitive ecosystem. At Team Vitality we are really excited to host the Vitality European Open and to create a stage where emerging talents will clash. We have big plans for VALORANT and we can't wait to see some players emerge. " he has declared Fabien "Neo" Devide, President and cofounder of the Vitality Team.

Applications to register for the Vitality European Open by Corsair are now open. The main event, remember, will go on Twitch channel of the Vitality Team on 10-12 July from 15:00.