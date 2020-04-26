Team practice in Italy will return on May 18

This Sunday Italy has taken a step forward to get out of the crisis and the confinement generated by the coronavirus. The Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, has announced that they will go to phase 2 this coming May 4.

In sports, that same day, Monday, May 4It will be the first day that you can train individually. "It will be possible to do outdoor sports, respecting the safety distance of two meters. In addition, professional athletes from individual disciplines may train in sports centers, respecting the same safety distance. "

In the case of soccer and other collective sports, training sessions must wait two more weeks. "The May 18 stores will open and will also be allowed the training of professional soccer and other sports teams"

In addition, he was questioned about the resumption of the Italian championship, something that for the moment remains undated. "Minister Spadafora will work intensively with the experts to find a path, already partially defined for training, and we will evaluate if the conditions are given to finish the championships"