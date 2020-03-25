Teacher teaches VR math class using Half-Life: Alyx

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A teacher has found an original way to teach distance classes using the new Half-Life Alyx for virtual reality. Now her students attend quite different classes.

Charles Coombar, a professor in San Diego, has posted classes on his YouTube channel in which he uses the new Valve video game to explain the agenda using a board on which the players have already drawn all kinds of things.

Using a series of colored markers and the transparent whiteboard at the beginning of the game, the teacher explains details about complementary and supplementary angles. Everything in the shadow of the city controlled by Combine.

At a certain point the teacher even takes a piece of wood to make a practical example of what he is explaining. It's funny to see him teach while Combine's forces set off alarms in the distance and City 17 is drawn in the background.

This is a fun solution to the paralysis of education in half the world due to the pandemic that has forced to close schools and universities everywhere, thus forcing teachers to look for alternative methods to teach distance classes.

The new Half-Life: Alyx is already a pinnacle of virtual reality for many players who have jumped to Valve's last job after missing years of developing their big licenses.