         TDT Channels, one of the best apps to watch TV on Android, is updated with dark mode and much more

DTT Channels is an excellent application that allows you to see all the channels of the free DTT directly from the mobile. Frequently updated, the app has received notable changes in the latest version: improvement in video player, new player for FM radios, the interface has been improved and dark mode is now available.

To watch TV you don't need a television since the Internet provides all DTT channels to other devices, such as mobile phones. And if we talk about Android, there is no app that offers a better service than DTT Channels, a personal project by Marc vila that not only collects all the channels in streaming, but also offers an excellent interface to play them. And it has been recently updated with a lot of new features: it is worth downloading the application if you want to access all channels, including autonomous channels.

Perfect for watching channels you can't tune into

Given that we have to seclude ourselves at home, and that TV is usually the central apparatus of the dining room, it may seem that there is little point in an app like TDT Channels. Now, surely on your TV you cannot tune into all the channels that the app offers you: in addition to the generalists, TDT Channels includes television and radio stations from all the Autonomous Communities, also from the various provinces. Therefore, it is a perfect app to follow emissions from any part of the territory, even if you are not physically there.

Let's talk about news. Marc Vila, the developer behind TDT Channels, has remade your app by updating it to version 1.0.0 stable. And it has taken the opportunity to introduce a remarkable number of changes:

Dark mode is now available: the app adapts the style as chosen in the system.

The interface has been improved with a new look, categorization and channel filtering .

. New player for FM radio stations.

The video player now uses immersive mode to view the channel in full screen.

TDT Channels improves compatibility with Android TV.

As in the previous versions, TDT Channels cannot be downloaded from the Google Play Store due to the rights of television channels. Therefore, you need to download the application from the page of the app: click on the Android menu at the top of the screen and download the Apk. Not only that: the DTT Channels website allows you to watch TV from the same browser: choose the channel in the broadcast menu and it will be played.