         TCL MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K – a new kids watch with tracker, 4G connectivity and School mode

TCL has suddenly renewed a large part of its product catalog. And it is that not only has it officially presented the new TCL 10 Series, but it has also announced two different models of True Wireless headphones and, within its family of MOVETIME smartwatches, the MT43K kids smart watch.

Like the two Xiaomi proposals that we met a few days ago, this new device integrates 4G connectivity to make and receive calls. In addition, it has GPS, respects the privacy of children and has a practical function called 'School mode'.

With SOS button and activity monitor

In addition to a colorful look and easy handling for children, the new MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K allows parents monitor the location of your children, track their location history and receive instant notifications when little ones leave a preset safe zone or press the SOS button.

Thanks to 4G connectivity and built-in microphone and speakerIt is also possible to establish immediate contact with the child through calls and voice messages. The watch also acts as a daily activity monitor, so it is capable of recording steps, calories burned and distance traveled. It also has bluetooth to add friends and interact with them, and a School Mode to define when children can use their watches during class time.

For those parents who care data and privacy of your children, TCL ensures that the new MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K complies with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) .

In the technical section, this MOVETIME children's watch comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED touch screen, it is waterproof and dustproof, and has a simple voice-activated assistant to call contacts or open applications. It also includes a long-lasting battery that, according to TCL, has autonomy for 2 days of use (up to 4 days on standby).

TCL has confirmed that the MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K watch will be available in North America and Europe. at the end of this year at a price of 164 euros. It will arrive with multiple hypoallergenic, replaceable and different colored straps.

