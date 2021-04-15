TCL 20L, 20L + and 20 Pro 5G: the price, 5G and optical stabilization as weapons to compete in the mid-range

Yesterday’s televisions from TCL were not going to come alone and today there are brand new mobile phone news. It’s about the new TCL 20L, TCL 20L+ y TCL 20 Pro 5G, which fill to renew the manufacturer’s mid-range proposal.

Among them we see the direct relays of the TCL 10 Pro, the TCL 10L and series companions of the TCL 20 5G, the most recent until the new ones.

TCL 20L, TCL 20L + and TCL 20 Pro 5G data sheet

TCL 20L TCL 20L + TCL 20 Pro Dimensions and weight 166,2 x 76,9 x 9,9 mm

199 g 166,2 x 76,9 x 9,9 mm

199 g 164,2 x 73,8 x 9,07 mm

190 g Screen 6.67 inch

FullHD+ (1.080 x 2.400 px)

20: 9, 395 dpi, 500 nights 6.67 inch

FullHD+ (1.080 x 2.400 px)

20: 9, 395 dpi, 500 nights AMOLED 6.67 inches

FullHD+(1.080 x 2.400 px)

20: 9, 394 dpi, 700 nights

HDR10, TÜV Rheinland Processor Snapdragon 662 Snapdragon 662 Snapdragon 750 5G RAM 4 GB LPDDR4x 6 GB LPDDR4x 6 GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB (up to 1TB with microSD) 256GB (up to 1TB with microSD) 256GB (up to 1TB with microSD) Rear cameras 48 MP, f / 2.0

8 MP wide angle, 118º, f / 2.2

2 MP macro, FF, f/2.4

2 MP depth, f / 2.4 64 MP, f / 1.79

8 MP wide angle, 118º, f / 2.2

2 MP macro, FF, f/2.4

2 MP depth, f / 2.4 16 MP wide angle, 118º, f / 2.4

5 MP macro, FF, f/2.2

2 MP depth, f / 2.4 Frontal camera 16 MP, FF, f / 2.2 16 MP, FF, f / 2.2 32 MP, FF, f / 2.45 Drums 5.000 mAh 5.000 mAh 4,500 mAh + fast charge 18 W Operating system Android 11 + TCL UI Android 11 + TCL UI Android 11 + TCL UI Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac

LTE, WiFi Direct

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac

LTE, WiFi Direct

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac

5G, LTE, WiFi Direct

Bluetooth 5.1, NFC

GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS Others Minijack 3,5 mm

Side fingerprint reader

Button for Google Assistant Minijack 3,5 mm

Side fingerprint reader

Button for Google Assistant Minijack 3,5 mm

Side fingerprint reader

Button for Google Assistant

Dual SIM model Price 229 euros 269 euros 549 euros

TCL 20L y 20L +

The TCL 20L and TCL 20L + are very similar proposals, starting with a design that is identical except for the colors and the finish. Both have a very elongated module on the side with the four rear cameras, but while the TCL 20L has a gloss finish (apparently striking), the 20L + has a rougher and less “patent leather” look, while maintaining reflections.

TCL 20L.

TCL 20L +.

The screen occupies 91% of the front in both mobiles, according to TCL, seeing that in both the front camera pokes out through a hole in the center (as we will see for the Pro). These TCL 20L go with a screen of 6.67 inches with FullHD + resolution (TBD, but probably IPS) left at 60Hz refresh rate. In the three mobiles the fingerprint reader is lateral.

Inside it has the Snapdragon 662, from the most modest part of Qualcomm’s mid-range, in this case remaining with 4G and thus leaving the TCL 20 5G to be the option with said connectivity. There is only one version 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for the TCL 20L and 6 GB and 256 GB for the TCL 20L +, in both cases with an alternative to reaching 1 TB by pulling the microSD.

TCL 20L +.

The battery remains in 5.000 mAh for both. A figure that is not bad at all, but without fast charging it gives, according to the brand, a charging time of two and a half hours.

In cameras we see one of the differences, being as follows:

TCL 20L main camera : 48 megapixel sensor (1/2-inch, 0.8 μm pixels) and 5P lens with f / 2.0 aperture and 80.3-degree field of view.

: 48 megapixel sensor (1/2-inch, 0.8 μm pixels) and 5P lens with f / 2.0 aperture and 80.3-degree field of view. TCL 20L + main camera : 64 megapixel sensor (1/2-inch, 0.7 μm pixels) and 6P lens with f / 1.79 aperture and 79.4-degree field of view.

In common : 8 megapixel sensor (1/4 inch, 1.12 μm pixels) and 5P lens with f / 2.2 aperture and 118 degree field of view. 2 megapixel sensor (1/5 inches, 1.75 μm pixels) with 3P macro lens with f / 2.2 aperture. 2 megapixel depth sensor (1/5 inches, 1.75 μm pixels) with 3P lens with f / 2.4 aperture. Front camera with 16 megapixel sensor (1 / 3.1 inches, 1 μm pixels) and lens with f / 2.2 aperture



TCL 20 Pro 5G

The Pro model stands out for being the one that supports the 5G of this new batch, thus placing itself as a somewhat more powerful alternative compared to the 20 5G that we mentioned at the beginning. The aesthetic is similar to the TCL 20L, although with some difference in the rear with these, the TCL 20 and, above all, the TCL 10 Pro.

TCL 20 Pro.

Something that makes all three quite unique, to the joy of some and perhaps disappointment of others, is that they have a physical key to call the Google assistant. And in this case, there is no camera module, but they appear directly from the rear in the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G style but with a side strip.

In this case we see an AMOLED screen that maintains the 6.67 inches and FullHD + resolution. According to TCL, the panel occupies 93% of the front and in addition to version 2.0 of NXTVISION it has a higher contrast ratio than those of the other TCL 20s (2,000,000: 1), but without offering more than 60 Hz of rate of soft drink.

This display has a maximum brightness of 700 nits and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. The HDR10 support.

TCL 20 Pro.

At the processor level, for this TCL 20 Pro it goes to the Qualcomm 700 series with the Snapdragon 750 5G, which carries the modem that supports said connection by the hand. There is only one version of the TCL 20 Pro 5G going with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, also expandable up to 1 TB with microSD.

The battery gets a bit smaller on this mobile which, in fact, is slightly (very slightly) more compact than the others and a bit (very little) lighter. They are 4.500 mAh, but in return wins the fast charge (18 W wired and 15 W wireless) that the “non-Pro” do not have and with which they promise a charging time of two hours.

In photography there is also some interesting change. The proposal of main + wide angle + macro + depth so frequently used in the less photographically ambitious mid-range is maintained, but at least it is added optical stabilization in the main chamber. This is how the TCL 20 Pro 5G cameras look, along with the front:

48 megapixel (1/2 inch, 0.8 μm pixels) Sony IMX582 sensor with OIS, PDAF and 6P lens with f / 1.79 aperture and 79-degree field of view.

16 megapixel sensor (1/3 inch, 1 μm pixels) and 5P lens with f / 2.4 aperture and 123-degree field of view.

5 megapixel sensor (1/5 inches, 1.12 μm pixels) with 3P macro lens with f / 2.2 aperture.

2 megapixel depth sensor (1/5 inch, 1.12 μm pixels) with 3P lens with f / 2.4 aperture.

Front camera with 32 megapixel sensor (1 / 2.8 inches, 0.8 μm pixels) and lens with f / 2.45 aperture

It’s capable of recording up to 4K at 30fps, and depending on the brand, the 2x zoom is lossless (with 10x digital zoom). The camera app has the usual modes, including a night mode, a super stabilization mode and real-time blur in video, also in the front camera.

Versions and prices of the TCL 20L, TCL 20L + and TCL 20 Pro 5G

The TCL 20L, TCL 20L + and TCL 20 Pro 5G will arrive in Europe In the next weeks. The versions, prices and colors are as follows:

TCL 20L: 229 euros (4 GB + 128 GB). Eclipse Black and Luna Blue colors (black and blue).

(4 GB + 128 GB). Eclipse Black and Luna Blue colors (black and blue). TCL 20L +: 269 euros (6 GB + 256 GB). Milky Way Gray and North Star Blue colors (gray and blue).

(6 GB + 256 GB). Milky Way Gray and North Star Blue colors (gray and blue). TCL 20 Pro: 549 euros (6 GB + 256 GB). Marine Blue and Moondust Gray colors (gray and blue).

All the information | TCL