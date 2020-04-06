TCL 10 Pro, opinions after first contact

Share it:

After a first smartphone that the brand brought to Europe, the 2019 TCL Plex, the manufacturer has decided to renew its presence in European territory by betting everything on a new range of phones, the TCL Series 10. Today was the date chosen by TCL to present them. And I was able to try all three: the TCL 10 Lite, the 5G version and the one that aspires to dominate them all, the TCL 10 Pro.

It is not that TCL is very well known for its mobile phones despite the fact that it has been manufacturing them for a long time; and that it has such well-known brands as Alcatel, it even had a BlackBerry license. TCL itself is popular for its television screens, a component that TCL affects with its 10 Pro: the mobile offers a large AMOLED panel, very good quality and with curved edges. It may be the most visible, but not the only thing that highlights the phone. I was able to check it.





TCL 10 Pro datasheet

TCL 10 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.5 X 72.4 X 9.2 mm

177 grams SCREEN AMOLED with 6.47-inch FHD + resolution PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 GPU Adreno 612 RAM 6 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128GB UFS 2.1

SD memory up to 256 GB REAR CAMERA Quadruple camera:

64 MP, f / 1.79, amplitude 79º, pixel size 0.8 μm

16 MP super wide angle, f / 2.4, 123º width, 1.0 μm pixel size

5 MP macro, f / 2.2, amplitude 83 °, pixel size 1.12 μm

2 MP low light, f / 1.8, 77º width, 2.9 μm pixel size FRONT CAMERA 24 MP, f / 2.0, amplitude 79.6º, pixel size 0.9 μm BATTERY 4,500 mAh

18W fast charge OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10

TCL UI custom layer CONNECTIVITY 4G

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0 GPS

NFC

USB C 2.0 OTHERS Fingerprint reader under the screen

Headphone jack PRICE 449 euros

High quality design and construction

The TCL 10 Pro left me very good feelings for the time I could try it: without being a high-end, and without pretending at any time, the brand has achieved a good balance in most facets of the smartphone, especially on the outside. This stands out for the gradients of the back face, also for its set of in-line cameras with an LED flash on each side of said line.

The TCL 10 Pro is available in two colors: in green with a nice back gradient in that color and also in gray, more sober and elegant. I had both in my hands: I found it to be a large phone without being exaggerated, somewhat slippery and with the fragility that double-sided mobile phones possess. In addition, the TCL 10 Pro boasts a large AMOLED screen that, unfortunately for those who do not like curves, it has rounded sides.

It is an attractive mobile that bets on dispensing with extravagant camera modules by placing the lenses in line, just in the upper area of ​​the rear face. This fact gives the phone a certain charisma: together with the gradients, TCL has managed to give the new 10 series a certain distinction. Not so much ahead since the TCL 10 Pro has the usual cutout in the shape of a drop of water to include the 'selfie' camera taking advantage of the front.

The TCL 10 Pro has an exclusive button to launch Google Assistant, on the left side of the phone

The aluminum outline denotes quality, it has volume and power buttons on the right side, includes left button to call Google Assistant, the fingerprint reader is placed under the screen and has the external speaker on the bottom edge, just next to USB C. For my preliminary tests, the volume and audio are not problems, neither quality nor volume.

Very good screen, even if it has curves

Whether we like it or not, curved displays have become a synonym for prestige. And since TCL manufactures the panel for its phones, it has decided to equip the TCL 10 Pro with its best AMOLED display; curving it for the occasion without reaching the pronounced or 'waterfall' style. In terms of specifications, the screen has FHD + resolution (looks sharp despite 6.49 inches diagonal), it offers high contrast, the color representation is sufficiently adjusted as standard (perhaps with a bit of saturation) and keeps the fingerprint reader under the lower area of ​​the panel. From what I was able to test, I noticed it with normal efficiency and speed, on average for this type of optical sensor.

The screen is at a very good level and fits perfectly into the 'Pro' tag of the phone, all despite the fact that the FHD + resolution may be somewhat fair on paper. And that feeling is what the chosen processor gives: a Snapdragon 675. I did not notice that the TCL 10 Pro was slow or slowed down at any time, quite the contrary, but it is surprising that TCL has chosen for its best mobile 2020 a SoC that has been on the market for a year and a half. Even so, the software moves smoothly (starting from updated to Android 10 is good news), the applications that I could test started with the expected speed and the manufacturer's own layer, TCL UI, neither excessively weighted nor overloaded with unnecessary apps . In addition, its appearance is quite clean and with the icons very similar to Android 'stock'.

The TCL 10 Pro has a headphone jack, also dual SIM and SD card. Of course, the tray is only suitable for two cards at the same time (or two SIMs or a SIM and SD)

In memory and storage it does not make excessive boasts either: the TCL 10 pro stays at 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (UFS 2.1 with 103 GB for the user). The phone has a socket for SD memory up to 256 GB, although it must share the space with the SIMS: or dual SIM or SIM and SD card, the tray is double (at the bottom edge, next to USB C). And it doesn't suck at the headphone jack since the TCL 10 Pro offers the jack on the top edge of the phone; with audio that should be of quality: it is compatible with high resolution audio files and it has Qualcomm AptX HD for music listening via Bluetooth 5.0.

Multiple cameras and low light specialization

In my impressions after a first contact, I appreciated the brand's commitment to the diversity of shooting modes: portrait, HDR, macro, wide-angle and the choice of a 64-megapixel sensor as the primary. This sensor uses the 'pixel binning' to combine the pixels in 4 in 1 and obtain, on paper, greater sharpness and light. For the few photographs I could take the results were not bad. It will have to be checked thoroughly in the analysis.

TCL repeats with a fourth sensor specialized in night capture: 1 / 2.8 "in size, f / 1.8 aperture and 2.9

μm for the dimensions of each pixel. This enables you to shoot video at night maximizing light capture. And it includes a 'Super night' mode with which to achieve brighter photographs, as well as a 'light tracking' mode to optimize focus. And if we talk about focus, the TCL 10 Pro boasts a triple autofocus system: laser, contrast (CDAF) and phase detection (PDAF).

The camera application opens quickly enough, I didn't notice too much slowdown between saving an image and setting up the phone to capture the next one. A priori I would say that remains at the level of expectations for the range to which it belongs, always failing to analyze it in depth.

Something ambitious to be a 'Pro'

TCL does not play on the highest range of Android phones, nor does it pretend: as the brand corroborates, its intention is offer high-quality devices, with TCL's own technology and at a price that is sufficiently adjusted. From what I tried of the TCL 10 Pro I would say that it complies with its mantra in an acceptable way, but it does not therefore become a clear choice within the range to which it is directed since heavyweights such as Xiaomi, Realme and Huawei dominate there . For example, Realme has the X2 Pro for a similar price and much higher level hardware, Xiaomi has the Mi 9T Pro and Huawei now owns the P30 at a cost identical to that of the TCL 10 Pro (on its website).

With these first impressions I cannot give a complete and global opinion of its qualities, I would say that it is a high quality mobile, with a screen to match, it is somewhat large in the hand, it offers sufficient performance, it is kept up to date and its photographic commitment is versatile and very complete. At the time I analyzed the TCL Plex, forerunner of the TCL 10 Pro, and I did not find it a bad phone despite its somewhat fair power and its lack of distinction when compared to the competition. With this 10 Pro TCL he falls again before some of the stones that his brother stumbled upon, although it will have to wait for his full analysis to corroborate it. What I could prove did not displease me.