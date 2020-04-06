Technology

         TCL 10 Pro: a mid-range with curved AMOLED display and 64-megapixel quad camera

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
3 Min Read
Share it:

After TCL launched its solo career with the TCL Plex, its first global mobile under its own name, the company demonstrates its intentions to compete in the mid-range with the new TCL 10 series and its three models: TCL 10L, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G.

The TCL 10 Pro is at the midpoint of this series, with Snapdragon 675 and standing out for its AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and the 64 megapixel quad camera in a characteristic horizontal formation.

TCL 10 Pro datasheet

TCL 10 PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

158.5 X 72.4 X 9.2 mm
177 grams

SCREEN

AMOLED with 6.47-inch FHD + resolution

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

GPU

Adreno 612

RAM

6 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

128GB UFS 2.1
SD memory up to 256 GB

REAR CAMERA

64 MP, f / 1.79, amplitude 79º, pixel size 0.8 μm
16 MP super wide angle, f / 2.4, 123º width, 1.0 μm pixel size
5 MP macro, f / 2.2, amplitude 83 °, pixel size 1.12 μm
2 MP low light, f / 1.8, 77º width, 2.9 μm pixel size

FRONT CAMERA

24 MP, f / 2.0, amplitude 79.6º, pixel size 0.9 μm

BATTERY

4,500 mAh
18W fast charge

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10
TCL UI custom layer

CONNECTIVITY

4G
Dual band WiFi
Bluetooth 5.0

GPS
NFC
USB C 2.0

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader under the screen
Headphone jack

PRICE

449 euros

Curved and perforated screen

Tcl10 display

The first international mobile under the TCL brand, the TCL Plex, already included the perforated camera on the screen, although there have been several changes since then. For starters, we don't have an LCD screen, but AMOLED, 6.47-inch diagonal and with Full HD + resolution.

In addition, the perforation on the screen changes places, now being centered horizontally and thus helping the symmetry of the design, something that has been taken very seriously in the TCL 10 series. It is the first screen with curved edges of TCL, giving the impression of almost non-existent margins on the sides and that integrates the fingerprint reader inside.

READ:  Huawei P40 Pro, analysis. Review with features, price and specifications.


Travel the world without leaving home: the best apps with cameras in different places on the planet

Quad camera with unique design

Tclplex10camaras

If the TCL Plex 10 Pro does not differ too much from many recently launched phones, turning it around changes things. While 2020 sets the square or sometimes circular modulus as standard, here the cameras are in a horizontal row: four lenses in total.

With a symmetrical design that includes the dual flash, it is a Quad camera with a 64 megapixel primary lens, a 16 MP super wide angle, a 5 MP macro lens and an additional 2 MP lens for low-light photography. Ahead, the selfie shooter is 24 megapixels, with f / 2.0 aperture.

Snapdragon 675 and 4,500 mAh battery

Tcl10pro2

Inside, the TCL 10 Pro has the same processor as the TCL Plex, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675, with eight cores at up to 2 GHz speed. Accompany you 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (expandable through MicroSD), this being the only configuration available.

As for the battery, we have a generous capacity, 4,500 mAh and with 18W fast charge. In connectivity, we have the classics: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and NFC, with included headphone jack.

TCL 10 Pro versions and prices

Tcl10procolores

The TCL Pro 10 goes on sale during the second quarter of 2020 in Europe and the UK for a official price of 449 euros. It is a unique configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, available in Ember Gray (gray) and Forest Mist Green (green blue).

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.