Taylor Swift, the perfect star, in Miss America on Netflix tells about her battles from food to her mother's illness

Taylor Swift released the trailer for the documentary in which he stars: Miss Americana. Documentary that has been presented at the Sundance Festival and which will debut on Netflix next January 31. In the feature film shot by Lana Wilson, we find a completely new Taylor Swift: a 30-year-old woman who comes to terms with what it means to be a successful singer, with the ups and downs that this entails and with the challenges that life gives you . In short, unlike what we might think, Taylor Swift's life was not perfect on the contrary, she clashed like everyone with personal successes and dramas, such as the illness of her mother Andrea and the food disorders of which the singer has publicly claimed to have suffered in the past. He did it for the first time in this documentary, in which we discover a "human" Taylor who, just like us, has gone through moments of insecurity, fragility, doubts, sadness and acceptance of his body. But now Taylor Swift has chosen to "muzzle off" and makes her voice loud and clear.

Taylor Swift tells 360 ° in the doc about her Miss American life

Miss Americana is the documentary about Taylor Swift's life that will be available on Netflix starting January 31st. As it has been defined the film is "a naked and raw and emotionally revealing look of the singer during a period of the transformation of her life".

In short, in Miss Americana we will not only know the behind the scenes of some Taylor Swift concerts and events but also and above all we will know, perhaps for the first time who Taylor Swift is as a woman, daughter and friend and not only as a songwriter.

It was Taylor herself last November who revealed that she was working with Netflix to a documentary about one's life and that this had been going on for a few years. For this period of time, therefore, we see Taylor Swift face popstar life moving from one side of the globe to the other for tours, but also some personal battles such as the mother's disease and his problems with food.

Taylor Swift and the battle against her mother's illness

Taylor Swift found out about her mother Andrea's illness just as she was shooting the Miss Americana documentary. He spoke about it openly during an interview with Variety in which he talks about what it was like to find out he had to fight cancer again. After what was diagnosed as breastfeeding, Taylor Swift's mother is now facing brain cancer. The bond between Taylor and his mother has always been very strong, so much so that Taylor called her his driving force.

Everyone loves their mother, everyone has an important mom, but for me she is my driving force. For most of the decisions I've made, I've talked to her before. So it was really difficult to talk about his illness. He was doing chemo and that's already quite a difficult thing for anyone. While she was doing the treatment, they discovered brain cancer. And all the symptoms of what a person faces when he has a brain tumor are not the same ones we have faced with cancer before. So this was a really difficult time for us as a family.

Precisely for this reason, Taylor Swift has decided to cancel some dates of her tour and be able to stay close to her loved ones and support her mother in this other difficult battle.

Taylor Swift in Miss Americana reveals that she has suffered from eating disorders

In Miss AmericanaTaylor Swift faces not only the tough battle for her mother's illness, but also another battle that she has fought for years that sees her personally involved. The singer of You need to calm down have suffered from eating disorders, very often stopping eating. A trigger for this disturbance were some photos of the paparazzi and some comments from fans, especially those who asked her if she was pregnant. This triggered Taylor's suspicion of being too fat and the solution she had found was to stop eating. The problem became more and more serious, so much so that his performances on tour were affected.

"I thought I was going to pass out at the end of the show or in the middle of the concert."

Taylor Swift's problems with food started when she was very young and she tells it herself:

I remember when I was 18 and it was the first time I ended up on a magazine cover and the title was 'Pregnant at 18?' And it was because I was wearing something that didn't make my stomach flat. And I recorded this as a punishment. Then I went to a photo shoot and in the dressing room someone who worked at the magazine said: 'Oh, wow, it's great that you are a champion model. Usually we have to make changes to the dress, but we can take them off the catwalks and put them directly to you! ’And I saw this as if it were a pat on the back. Record these things enough times that you then begin to classify everything through praise or punishment, including your body.

The singer continued: “If you are thin enough, then you don't have the butt that everyone wants. But if you have enough weight to have a butt, your stomach is not flat enough. It's all fucking impossible. "Taylor Swift vented herself by describing the spiral of hate and shame she ended up in.

Fortunately, however, she managed to get out of this problem and always in the interview with Variety, tells how he became aware of himself and his body. This happened while watching a doctor's documentary on Netflix Brenè Brown, which was just about feeling ashamed.

She said something like: 'It's ridiculous to say I don't care what others think, because it's not possible. But you can decide which opinions matter most and which opinions matter most. ' And I think this is really part of the growth process if you want to do it right. It's part of the hope of finding some sort of maturity and balance in your life.

Now Taylor Swift is clear that eating is a positive thing, because if you eat you have energy, you feel stronger and you can go through the different stages of the tour without feeling weak.

The growth process Taylor Swift brought her to today to say that she is a happy person: "I am really very happy. Because now I take and choose, for most of the times, the things I care about most. And I think this really makes a big difference. "

And as Taylor Swift herself says in the Miss Americana trailer:

“I feel good about not having to wear a muzzle anymore. And it was my choice. "

