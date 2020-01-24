Taylor Swift speaks for the first time of the eating disorder she suffered years ago

Share it:

The hard confession is framed in the documentary that premieres on January 31 on Netflix.

The artist acknowledges that she sometimes stopped eating and felt that "she was starving."

Few professional projects allow us to know an artist as closely as a documentary of his life in which he actively participates. Bold but courageous work that Taylor Swift has carried out for Netflix in what is already his second autobiographical work on the platform in ‘streaming’. "Taylor Swift: Miss American" It is an extensive report that will be released worldwide on January 31, but which was released last Thursday at the Sundace Festival, a cultural event that has revolutionized due to the crude and intimate that this memory has turned out to be. Specifically, one of the topics he has addressed for the first time and without apparent fear has been that of a complicated eating disorder He suffered years ago due to the continued media exposure of his body and the multitude of criticism he received from his physique. A scrutiny that ended up taking its toll and that now feels ready to talk

Thus, the interpreter of "Lover" opens in channel about an issue that gave much to talk about at the time, but which had never been pronounced, until now. The reason for his silence? She believes that there are many other people who could address this issue in a better way than herself. These were his words:

“It was not good for me to see photos of me every day, and although it has only happened a couple of times, I am not proud of it. It happened when I saw an image in which it looked like my gut was too big … or when someone said it looked like I was pregnant. In the end I was starving and stopped eating. ”

In this project she comes to recognize that the unhealthy relationship she created with food sometimes led her to even “starve to death”, an expression she tells along with an anecdote that happened repeatedly during the photo sessions:

“I remember that when I was 18 I appeared for the first time on the cover of a magazine. The headline ended up being: ‘Pregnant at 18?’ It happened simply because I wore a garment that made my lower body not look flat. I ended up understanding this situation as a punishment […] And then I came to a photo session and in the dressing room the magazine worker told me: 'Oh my, you are so incredible that you have the dummy sizes left', a situation that I understood like a pat on the back. ”

Thus, he developed an idea of ​​being punished and rewarded around his physique that made him lose weight. A psychology that led her to create a link with unhealthy food and that only sought the approval of others. Luckily, over the years he has managed to release this toxic ballast and now shares his experience in what promises to be a documentary that marks a before and after in his controversial public image.