         Taylor Swift shows his most human side in his documentary 'Miss Americana' (and we have a Netflix release date)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The moments before the concerts, its most controversial and criticized side or its most human and influential part are just some of the aspects that the new documentary of Netflix from one of the most powerful women in the world and music.

Taylor Swift She is bold, brave and sometimes also controversial, but with all the singer is considered by the American Music Awards (AMA's) As the artist of the decade.

It has surpassed the 24 AMA’s Awards received by Michael Jackson and raise the record number to 29, being also the first woman to get it.

Just reaching 30 years has proven to be more than influential and an artist from head to toe. And judging by the trailer of his documentary, which includes images with his current partner Joe Alwyn, is now willing to show your more human side.

The eating disorder that Taylor Swift has revealed in his documentary

It has been released in the Sundance Festival and the first reactions to the secrets that Taylor Swift unveils in the documentary he has made for Netflix have arrived.

One of the most striking since its premiere last Thursday at the festival, is the eating disorder that the singer suffered at the time she released her album 1989. Just like explain in Variety Taylor Swift says it was partly due to media pressure.

It is not the only thing we can see in the documentary. The singer also reveals that during filming, his mother was detected with a brain tumor while receiving treatment for breast cancer.

A documentary that will come to Netflix on January 31 and that will undoubtedly show us an even more human face of a successful artist.

Photo | Miss Americana (Netflix)