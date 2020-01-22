Taylor Swift reveals mom's illness and is an inspiration to face the toughest battle

Share it:

There mom of Taylor Swift, Andrea, is back ill. After his long and difficult battle against breast cancer that hit her in 2015, the woman was diagnosed with a brain tumor during a recent medical treatment to which she had undergone.

Taylor with his mom Andrea Swift at the Academy Of Country Music Awards in 2015. Cooper NeillGetty Images

Taylor Swift and mom's disease

To talk about the disease of his mom Andrea Swift it was Taylor herself that, during an interview with Variety about his neighbor documentary made for Netflix It is entitled Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (which will be released on January 31, 2020), revealed the difficult time his family is facing after doctors discovered the mother's tumor during a chemotherapy treatment to which the woman, already affected by a first cancer in March of last year, was undergoing:

“The symptoms of what a person undergoes when they have a brain tumor are not like what we have experienced before with their breast cancer. So it was really a difficult time for us to face as a family. "

This really terrible news for the 30-year-old singer who has always been very close to her mother, with whom she presented herself on several occasions at the various gala evenings (as happened also on occasion American Music Awards of 2019) and with whom he even shared the stage for American Country Music Awards 2015, when it was her mother Andrea who gave her the 50th Anniversary Milestone Award in recognition of his international career. See one mom and a daughter that they love each other so much a joy for the heart but also a excruciating pain if you think of all that they have had to face both over the years, becoming even more close-knit and united to the point of making Taylor write the song Soon You'll Get Better (or You will heal soon), dedicated to the mother and contained within her latest album Lover.

Precisely because of the precarious health conditions of the mom Taylor decided to take a moment of semi-break from the music, thus establishing to slow down his world tour so that we can stay as close as possible to Andrea: "I mean, we don't know what will happen"Swift explained during the interview with Variety "We don't know what treatment we will do. This was the right decision to make at that moment and for now, given what is going on". Taylor's choice is more than acceptable and he has always shown that he is clear about the values ​​that matter most in his life: family, love (which in his case has the face of the actor Joe Alwyn), friendship (like the one found with Katy Perry) and respect for loved ones and, in this case, their pain.

"Everyone loves their mom, everyone has an important mom”Continued the singer with 125 million followers on Instagram"But for me she really is my driving force. Almost every decision I make before I talk to her about it. So obviously it was a big deal for me to talk about his illness". Taylor never made a secret of the precarious conditions of health of his parents talking openly with his own fan of everything that was happening in his family, so as not to have secrets or feel forced to wear 'masks' in public and perhaps also to be able to receive a word of comfort on the saddest days when morale is on the ground.

Swift is one of the most famous and loved singers in the world but this, unfortunately, does not always guarantee a perfect life as many could imagine: "I had to learn how to manage serious diseases in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer and my mother is now fighting her battle with it again"The pop star had told Elle last year shortly after finding out about the second cancer that hit the mother "She taught me that there are real problems and that there is everything else. My mother's cancer is a real problem. I was so worried about the daily ups and downs. I dedicate all my worries, stress and prayers to real problems now".

