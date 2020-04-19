Taylor Swift postpones all her concerts until 2021

Share it:

Los Angeles California.- Taylor Swift will postpone all the concerts she had planned for this year until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The singer announced the decision, which affects dates in the United States, Brazil and Europe, from her Twitter profile, where she assured that "the safety and health of her followers is the main priority."

I am very sad for not being able to see them in concert this year, but I know it is the right decision. Please be safe and healthy. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can, but now it's important to be quarantined, "Swift tweeted.

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13)

The star, named artist of the decade in the last American Music Awards, assured that all the appointments will be rescheduled throughout 2021, although from May 1 it will offer the possibility of recovering the money from the tickets to whoever wants it.

Swift, who was going to present the songs from his latest album "Lover" live, made headlines during this health crisis for giving money to some "fans" who have lost their jobs, in the form of online donations.

For example, a follower, Samantha Jacobson, assured that the singer sent her $ 3,000 after she published on her blog that she had lost her job as a waitress due to the closing of the business, something that was going to harm her ability to pay the bills.

According to the lucky woman's account, Swift contacted her via private Twitter message to ask about the best way to send $ 3,000.

"Samantha, I saw your tweet saying you were worried about bills and I want to help you. What is the best way to send you $ 3,000? Love, Taylor," wrote the winner of two Grammy Awards for Album of the Year.

Next, the beneficiary, who claims to be a Swift fan since 2006, published a screenshot of her bank account in which the income from "Taylor Nation" appears with the note: "I send you a hug."

The same procedure was repeated in other cases published on social networks.