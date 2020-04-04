Taylor Swift helps record store in Coronavirus crisis

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Taylor Swift is helping a record store in Nashville closed by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Doyle Davis, co-owner of Grimey, disclosed that a publicist for the pop superstar called the business last week to ask how the singer could help.

All of this was just after the Mayor of Nashville issued an isolation order to the health contingency and Doyle Davis was sending all of his employees home.

The store, which is also used as a small concert hall, has had a presence in Nashville for the past 20 years, working closely with local labels and many emerging artists. Taylor Swift's donation will give direct relief to her 10 full-time employees and cover her health insurance plan for three months. Doyle Davis commented on this:

It was completely unexpected, it gives me a sense of security knowing that we are solid, now I know that my people are taken care of.

Doyle Davis said he has never seen Taylor Swift at the store, but his publicist assured him that the singer has bought records there.

You may also like:

China remembers its dead, Europe raises hopes and the US prepares for the worst

China and the EU agree to help Africa in the face of covid-19

How is the covid-19 in a refugee camp?