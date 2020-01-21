Taylor Swift gives the worst news: her mother goes through a brain tumor

Share it:

Just ten days left for the expected documentary of Netflix to be released on Netflix Taylor Swift, ‘Miss Americana’, when the artist has confessed during an interview with the Variety medium that is going through one of her worst personal moments. his motherAndrea suffers a brain tumor that would have completely misplaced the family nucleus as well as the routine of the interpreter of ‘ME!’. A sad news that directly affects her immediate future plans, since as she herself has recognized, after each album she usually spends approximately nine months on tour, while this time she will reduce the promotion of her latest work, ' Lover ', to four concerts in stadiums in the United States and a mini festival tour of Europe – which, by the way, will stop at Mad Cool in Madrid.

This news, unfortunately, is not new. Swift has previously recognized that his mother suffered from breast cancer that crossed twice in their lives. It was precisely during the second diagnosis when the brain tumor was detected.

“My mother was in radiotherapy, a horrible process for anyone, and when she was being treated, her brain tumor was detected. The symptoms that a person suffering from this disease goes through are not similar to those that we have already suffered with breast cancer. It's been a really hard time in my family. ”

Andrea Swift with her daughter, Taylor, in a file photo. Kevin Mazur / AMA2010Getty Images

At the moment, as she informed herself, they do not know what the appropriate treatment will be for a future recovery, but what is clear is that, from now on, she will spend much more time with her family.

“I know that everyone loves their mother, all mothers are important, but for me it is literally the guiding force. Almost all the decisions I make, I consult with her first. ”

In fact, the song “Soon You'll Get Better” from his latest album is dedicated to his mother and to this experience that changed the artist's vital perception: “Cancer taught me that this was a real problem and that After this comes the rest of matters. I used to worry about everyday things, but now I dedicate all my worry, stress and my prayers to real problems like this. ”

Taylor's documentary premieres next January 31 on Netflix.