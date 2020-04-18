Taylor Swift cancels all her 2020 shows as a result of Coronavirus

Share it:

Taylor Swift canceled all her performances and appearances for the rest of the year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"With many events around the world already canceled, and under the direction of health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the sad decision was made to cancel all occurrences. and Taylor Swift's live performances this year, "a representative for the singer said Friday in a press release.

In this regard, Taylor Swift said in the stories on her Instagram account, "I am so sad that I cannot see you in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please stay healthy and safe."

I will see you on stage as soon as I can, but now the important thing is to commit to this quarantine, for the good of all of us.

Among the canceled shows is a concert in July to open the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the new home of the San Diego Chargers. Taylor Swift would have been the first woman to open an NFL stadium, according to organizers.

The letter says that the shows of the pop star in the United States and Brazil will be postponed until next year, and that those who bought tickets for those concerts will be able to use them on the new dates, which will be announced later. Those who wish to receive a refund for tickets purchased for Swift concerts in the United States may request them from May 1, under the terms of Ticketmaster.









