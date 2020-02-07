Tatiana makes shocking revelation of the beginnings of Shakira

Share it:

After the tremendous show they gave in the Super Bowl, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira several celebrities made known some anecdotes they have had with the women of the moment, one of them was the same Tatiana, who had the opportunity to meet the Colombian.

It turns out that The Queen of Children, shared her first encounter with the singer in a restaurant in Mexico where she was frozen when she saw that Shakira entered the place and although she was just beginning in the music industry she already had great fame.

"I approached and said excitedly:" Hello! My name is Tatiana and I am a singer from here in Mexico, I love your album, I congratulate you and I wish you much success ”to which he replied" Tatiana? The one with the seeds? " -When I went to Colombia in 1988 with my album "Un Lobo En La Noche" they called me "the sardine of the seeds" because all my look was of balls, Tatiana wrote.

As if that were not enough what surprised the singer of children's music, was that Shakira was inspired by it in its beginnings because it was made known by leaving it impacted because as everyone knows the interpreter of Barefoot Feet is famous worldwide.

"She added "When I released my first album I was very inspired by you and the label told me that they wanted me to be the Colombian Tatiana so I saw your covers." I was shocked by its simplicity and its memory "commented Tatiana.

Meanwhile the fans were very excited by the wonderful anecdote he shared on his social networks.