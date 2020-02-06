Tati Westbrook faces the most controversial comments for her latest makeup release

Share it:

What began as the monopoly of the ‘Beauty Blender’, has ended up leaving new and innovative launches in terms of this category: makeup sponges. We have tested the microfiber sponge and we have loved the intermediate point between brush and sponge that it actually represents. We were not so convinced by the makeup sponge made of silicone because it does not extend the base as well as we would like. In addition, we have dared with the velvet sponge, the one that has the shape of a planet and even the one with the macaron.

Therefore, we were very surprised that Tati Westbrook, the American makeup guru, had a new proposal in this category. The ‘youtuber’ of the millions of subscribers has launched a makeup sponge, supposedly revolutionary that, against all odds, did not like anything to his clients. This is what Tati's new tool promised and this is what his followers have found.

Tati Westbrook launches a new makeup sponge and does not convince fans and clients at all

What began as a launching success thanks to its debut with a very complete makeup palette, has continued in the form of semifracaso for Tati Westbrook. The American ‘youtuber’ was forced to upload a video to its channel last Monday before the thousands of negative comments regarding your new makeup "sponge". Why was a video necessary? Is this drama comparable to Tati with the one he had with James Charles?

‘Blendiful’ it was the name Tati gave the sponge that, according to her, was going to revolutionize the world of makeup. His promise, among others, was based on ensuring that it worked well with all kinds of formulas (liquid, cream or powder) and what that entails, that we could get rid of the rest of the application tools. Nevertheless, customer complaints They soon arrived.

Complaints ranged from sudden breaks, going through a supposed single use durability or ofor bad that they resist washing, manuals and in washing machine.

Given this, Tati uploaded an explanatory video to his channel in which, basically, he justified himself thus: