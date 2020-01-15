Taskmaster unleashed in the new and exciting trailer of Black Widow

Share it:

Black Widow It has been seen in a new video preview on the occasion of the recent game of the College Football National Championship issued by ESPN in the United States, an event in which we have learned new details about the first film of the UCM Phase 4 and where it shines especially Taskmaster, one of the new villains of the film.

Premiere in Spain on April 30

Thus, and through a new clip that recycles some scenes of the first trailer but in return offers many new ones, we can enjoy material never seen before from Natasha, Yelena, Alexei and Taskmaster, the new antagonist that looks better than ever with a look, now yes, much closer to the comics; In addition, several scenes of fighting with Natasha are shown in which we can see her assimilation skills of combat techniques, even throwing her shield in the style of Captain America.

And is that according to those responsible, Black Widow will answer many questions that were left unanswered by UCM's past. On the other hand, this new trailer offers new information about the distribution of the film, which will finally be Ray Winstone in a role to announce along with other names like Florence Pugh, David Harbor, William Hurt or Rachel Weisz, among many others, in addition to superstar Scarlett Johansson, an actress who has recently won two nominations for Oscar 2020.

Black Widow opens in cinemas throughout Spain next April 30, 2020; shortly after we can see Black Widow along with the rest of Avengers in the video game Marvel's Avengers Crysta Dynamics prepares with Square Enix for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Yesterday we could enjoy the first trailer of Morbius, the vampire antihero of Spider-Man under the tutelage of Sony, also confirming connections with the UCM.

Source | Marvel entertainment