TAS decision regarding Manchester City's participation in the Champions League

Manchester City was sanctioned by UEFA

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) has revoked this Monday the two-year sanction without being able to play in Europe imposed by UEFA on Manchester City and they can play in the Champions League next season.

The TAS concluded, after hearing City appeals, that the English club did not camouflage "capital funds" as "sponsor revenue", but it did fail to cooperate with UEFA authorities.

The penalty of two years without competing in Europe was lifted and the economic fine it has been reduced from 30 million euros to 10 million.

Manchester City can play the Champions League

The club citizen received the sanction on February 14, for having gone against UEFA licensing regulations and financial fair play.

At the time, the UEFA Award Chamber (CFCB) considered, after reviewing all the evidence, that City had "committed serious breaches of UEFA's licensing regulations and financial fair play regulations, by exaggerating their sponsorship benefit in the information transmitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016 ”.

The TAS, which made videoconferences with the parties involved on June 8, 9 and 10, has concluded that the decision must be revoked and replaced by the following.

“Manchester City has contravened article 56 of the regulations on club licenses and on financial fair play. Manchester City will have to pay a fine of ue 10 million to UEFA in 30 days "TAS said in a statement.

City is still in the race in this edition of the Champions League

The agency assured that the majority of offenses committed by the English club could not be demonstrated or had been prescribed: "As the allegations of camouflaging capital funds were significantly more serious than obstructing the CFCB investigations, it was inappropriate to impose an exclusion from European competitions for failing to cooperate properly."

To reduce the fine from 30 to 10 million, the TAS relied on Manchester club financial resources, the importance of team cooperation Due to the CFCB's limited research capabilities, and City's break from such a principle.

The City applauded the decision of the TAS and stated that, pending the detailed review of the agency's resolution, "Manchester City wants to express its satisfaction with the resolution that validates the club's position and the evidence that was presented. ” In this way, City will be in the next edition of the Champions League, having already secured second place in the Premier League.

The celestial ones too they could conquer their first title in the competition this year and, right now, they have one foot in the quarterfinals after defeating Real Madrid in the second leg by 1-2.

