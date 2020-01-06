Entertainment

Taron Egerton for 'Rocketman', Best Leading Actor in Comedy or Musical

January 6, 2020
It was, without a doubt, another surprise of the night. Taron Egerton He won the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Award for his role in 'Rocketman' in front of great rivals such as Leonardo Dicaprio for 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood', Eddie Murphy for 'I am Dolemite', Daniel Craig for 'Daggers in the back' and the young Roman Griffis Davis for 'Jojo Rabbit'.

Surely the association of the Hollywood Foreign Press particularly valued the musical work that Egerton has done incarnating Elton John, singing and performing all the numbers of the mythical music star himself, without the need for doubles to imitate the vocal talent of the Briton. How could it be otherwise, Taron Egerton's most special dedication was to Elton John himself. Will he repeat the fate of Rami Malek in the Oscars with 'Bohemian Rhapsody'?

