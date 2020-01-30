Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson sound for a remake of The Shop of Horrors

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not much has been known about the remake of The store of horrors that Warner Bros. announced in 2016 with the direction of Greg Berlanti and script by Matthew Robinson.

Now new rumors suggest that Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are the main candidates to bring this nice musical back to theaters. Billy Porter's name is also linked to the project.

Johannson and Billy Porter would give voice to Audrey and Audrey II, the carnivorous plants that a florist's assistant takes care of in this place that names the film and known as The Shop of Horrors. The return of the classic could give many joys to the future billboard if it manages to be carried with grace and leaves us good times.

ScarJo has the offer for Audrey, and as previously reported, Billy Porter eyed to voice Audrey II. https://t.co/BzwsgHEAVL – Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) January 29, 2020

Originally the rumor has appeared in Full Circle Cinema and later the journalist Jeff Sneider, editor in Collider, has contributed some additional truthfulness mentioning the participation of Johannson and Porter in the remake.

According to this information, Egerton would play Seymour Krelborn, a role defended by Rick Moranis in the previous adaptation of this work to the cinema, released in 1986 and directed by Frank Oz.

The original story was written by Charles B. Griffith for the 1960 film directed by Roger Corman, later taken to Broadway by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman ending the aforementioned 1982 film.

At the moment all the names linked to the new film are only rumors and we will have to wait for Warner Bros. to officially pronounce himself to tell us a little more about the project, when it would start to occur, the release date, the cast and other details that They are still in the air.