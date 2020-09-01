“Tara’s death had to happen first”

Share it:

I’m a fan of Buffy The Vampire Slayer will soon be able to review the series on Amazon Prime Video, and there is a bet that one of the episodes they will watch with more attention will be Seeing Red, the 19th of season 6. The episode sees the bloody exit of Tara Maclay, played by Amber Benson, who recently revealed a curious background.

In Seeing Red, after seeing his evil plans fade, Warren shoots at Tara in the chest, staining his girlfriend, Willow Rosenberg, with blood. From there the events of the season finale, with Willow embracing her dark side to quench her thirst for revenge.

According to what Amber Benson recently revealed exclusively to Digital Spy, however, the death of Tara, in the intentions of Joss Whedon, was scheduled earlier, at the start of season six. This means that the lesbian relationship with Willow would not have been deepened enough, and that we would not have seen Amber in themusical episode Once More with Feeling.

The actress recalled that Joss Whedon took her aside while filming the fifth season finale of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, leaving her displaced. “He said to me: Hey, guess! It’s so exciting! We will kill your character! And I: Oh, yeah … sounds great … sure. “

The timing of Tara’s death has since been changed several times, until the famous episode 19. “He kept putting it off from time to time” Amber Benson added. “I think there was a part of him that he really didn’t want to.”

