Tarantino's Hollywood and Sam Mendes' war leave Scorsese without a prize on a very busy night

The most feared Briton for the entertainment world, Ricky Gervais, once again took the reins of the 2020 Golden Globes in the 77th edition, beer in hand, held live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

A night of luxury

With Eddie Murphy looking suspicious, the comedian shot right and left: Pederasty, Judy Dench, the age of the brides of Leonardo DiCaprio, the foreign press association in Hollywood or the classic reminder of the rhythm of the gala.

The first prize of the night went to the best actor in comedy or musical, which fell to Ramy Youssef for ‘Ramy’ , who thanked his god and Hulu for the recognition among jokes about his little series.

Russell Crowe took to Australia the award for best actor in miniseries or movie made for television for 'The Highest Voice'. The star of 'Gladiator' did not attend the ceremony since she was in Australia with her family, dealing with the environmental catastrophe which had a place in the award ceremony.

The award for best supporting actor on television went to Stellan Skarsgård for ‘Chernobyl’, who did not hesitate to remember Milos Forman. For its part, ion Succession ’in full went up to collect the award for best drama series. Without a doubt, the family of the year.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and his ‘Fleabag’ took the prize to the comedian's main character proving he has no rival. He did it a few minutes before Pedro Almodóvar savored the defeat against 'Parasites', the unstoppable Bong Joon-ho movie that has become one of the greatest hits of the year and in the best foreign film.

Ellen DeGeneres received a well-deserved recognition of an impeccable career full of unprecedented decisions, courage and, above all, good humor. The honoree received the award Carol Burnett to excellence from the hands of her best impersonator, Kate McKinnon.

'Succession' became the night series at the time when the great Brian Cox went up to collect the award for best dramatic actor on television. Just after, Quentin Tarantino collected his for the best script with his work for 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'.

Laika gave one of the most pleasant surprises of the night with her award for best animated film. With his movie ‘Mr. Link: The lost origin ', an important reminder is pointed out: there are more animation studios.

Laura Dern took her fifth Golden Globe with 'Story of a marriage', the Noah Baumbach's extraordinary movie just before Phoebe Waller-Bridge came up with all his team of 'Fleabag', best comic series of the year.

Our dear Patricia Arquette has been teaching interpretation, speeches and styling lessons for a couple of years, and with 'The Act' she takes her second consecutive prize. Something similar happens with the incredible Olivia Colman, who takes her third prize in her third nomination for her role in 'The Crown'. Definitely, one of the great of the moment

Tom Hanks has won the Cecil B. Demille award among cheers (and a really exciting video), but like DeGeneres, his speech was somewhat excessive.

Michelle Williams took her second Golden Globe for ‘Fosse / Verdon’. The first was to play Marylyn Monroe, although the Oscar still resists the extraordinary actress. 'Chernobyl' won the television battle taking his third and most important prize for best limited series or television movie.

Hildur Guðnadóttir took the prize to best soundtrack for 'Joker' with his score, one of the highlights of the Todd Phillips movie. Brad Pitt, who is the coolest uncle in the world, won the biggest prize of the night. He had not won since 1996 and with his incredible performance in the Tarantino movie he won a totally deserved award.

Taron Egerton won another award more or less unexpected for his portrayal of Elton John in the popular 'Rocketman', this year's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' of which nobody will remember next year. What we will remember a season will be Awkwafina, who won the award for best comedy or musical actress. Another general shock. Or maybe not.

The final stretch was going to serve to break the move, and that tiebreaker began with the third prize for 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood', the first of his films to win that prize. And, of course, Joaquin Phoenix won the award for best actor for 'Joker', a prize that had been chewing for a long season. And what is to come. Excellent speech and the moment of the night. It has been more scary picking up the prize than in the movie.

Renée Zellweger gave another surprise and with his interpretation in 'Judy' he takes his fourth Golden Globe. The last prize that was still to be awarded was the film of the award-winning director Sam Mendes: '1917' took the prize for best dramatic film at night in that Martin Scorsese left empty and where they only raised the sound warning of the excess of time to the best main performers of the evening. And now, quoting Gervais, "please kill me."