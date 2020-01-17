Tarantino will direct and write a spinoff series of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Share it:

Quentin Tarantino's next project is not going to be the tenth film with which he says he will retire. The legendary director wants to adapt the fictional series Bounty law, starring one of the characters in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, on television.

The director's plans are to write and direct this project in which he would tell the story of Jake Cahill instead of that of the actor who plays it. We would be talking about a drama in the Wild West with five half-hour episodes. What comes to be a miniseries.

"As soon as the idea of ​​Bounty Law came up I wanted to do this, but it would take me a year and a half. I have the introduction in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I don't consider this part of the movie. It's not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. This is about Jake Cahill".

Tarantino mentioned that some of the references that led to the creation of this series for the film were Wanted, Dead or Alive and The Rifleman, as well as Tales of Wells Fargo. "Those half-hour series gave the idea for Bounty Law, the kind of series Rick was in. I liked them before, but now I'm very into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You see her and think, wow, that's a lot of narrative in 22 minutes. I thought can I do this? I ended up writing five episodes on average now. So I will do it and direct it".

Right now it is difficult to know what the tenth Quetin Tarantino movie will be since he thinks he will not resume the project of directing a story in the Star Wars universe and has spoken vaguely about the possibility of continuing with Once upon a time in Hollywood in the future. The latter could take some years, in his own words.

