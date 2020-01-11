Tarantino, 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'The Golden Girls'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Before Quentin Tarantino entered the scene with 'Reservoir Dogs', the acclaimed filmmaker made his first steps as an actor, short career in which one of his few successes was a special appearance in 'The Golden Girls'. Already as a consecrated filmmaker, Tarantino has recently appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed something we did not expect, and that is that his appearance as a guest in that mythical series had a great impact on his also mythical first film.

"One of the jobs I got, and not because I did a great audition, but simply because they sent them a picture of me and they said: 'It's yours', it was to play an Elvis impersonator in 'The Golden Girls'"Tarantino said on the show, adding that it worked because he "I walked dressed like Elvis in the 80s. In fact, I went to a very rockabilly place to cut my hair". Director of 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' he played one of the many imitators of Elvis that was in Sophia's wedding (Estelle Getty) in a two-part episode of the classic show, and he confessed to having used the money he earned with that job to try to make 'Reservoir Dogs'.

"It became a two-part special, for which they paid me for both. And it was so popular that they put it in the best of 'The Golden Girls', so I got money every time it was issued. So I They paid, maybe, I don't know, $ 650 for that episode, but when I finished charging three years later, I won about $ 3,000. That kept me active during the pre-production time of 'Reservoir Dogs', while trying to get going the movie".

And as you will all be curious to see this Tarantino moment in the series, Jimmy Fallon brought us a clip where we can see the filmmaker imitating Elvis. You can find that moment in 2:48 of this video.