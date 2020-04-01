Tarantino explains how the Brad Pitt scene was shot without a shirt

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Once upon a time in … Hollywood', Quentin Tarantino's latest film (until now) left us images and performances to remember. Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt… the latter not only took the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, but also lit up the world with a scene as simple as that in which he is on top of the ceiling fixing an antenna. And why did it set us all on fire? Because the good guy from Brad takes off his shirt and reveals some abs that we already wanted more than one.

On Amy Schumer's podcast '3 girls, 1 keith', the comedian has interviewed Quentin Tarantino, who has launched to tell how the filming of that particular scene was and how easy it was all Brad Pitt did.

"It's weird, because generally in public Brad is a bit shy about things like this. But at the same time, he knows exactly 'what time it is'. So I said to him …' I think you should unbutton that shirt little by little Hawaiiana, and you take it off, and then you take off the shirt you're wearing underneath. "But he said to me," Do you really want me to go through all that shit about unbuttoning my shirt? I take it off one by one in a second! Come on!'"

The scene, although it seems a bit free, did not seem to bother anyone (quite the opposite), and Tarantino explains that his reason for being is to show that Booth, the character of Brad, is still in good shape, so it is very logical to think that it can with the assailants of the end of the film. And he wants to make one thing clear: directing Brad Pitt is very easy.