Tarantino could release a four-hour version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

We already know that Once upon a time in Hollywood I would have twenty minutes of extra film in its domestic version, but recently, Tarantino He has confessed that he intends to release a four-hour version of the film.

Brad Pitt He has already shed some light on the possible cut of the director and a miniseries format, but it has been now when the director of the film has clarified his plans.

During a screening of FYC in Los Angeles, Tarantino, along with the stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio, answered some questions about whether or not there was a longer version of the movie. Tarantino said he showed everything to Sony's Tom Rothman (as reported Collider).

"Everything is fine, everything is fine," said Tarantino. "I don't know if an audience would sit on it, but I love it. Then we showed it to Tom Rothman and it was like, 'OK, here's all this. We know this is a movie, but maybe you can help us, because we like it everything ".

"The real question is," Pitt asked, about the full four-hour cut, "are we going to see this one way or another?" "Hey, look", Tarantino replied"Everything is fine, so once all this is said and done, maybe in a year, we probably will."

Once upon a time in Hollywood He had a very good response from Tarantino fans, so the arrival of an extended version could be very well received.