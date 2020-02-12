Tano Elizalde's wife will tell the truth about the death of Valentín Elizalde

Share it:

Maria, still the wife of Fausto "Tano" Elizalde, a few weeks ago made a Facebook Live where she said that she herself will reveal the hidden truth about the murder of Valentín Elizalde, truth that apparently her still husband Tano has decided to hide to protect the former "El Gallo de Oro" woman and now, supposedly her sentimental partner.

Before continuing, who is Tano Elizalde? Together with his cousin Valentin Elizalde they founded Banda Guasaveña, which accompanied "El Gallo de Oro" in all his presentations; When Valentín was killed on the morning of November 25, 2006, after leaving Reynosa's palenque, Tamaulipas, Tano was with the interpreter in the truck, as was his driver Reynaldo Ballesteros and his representative Mario Mendoza Grajeda. Tano Elizalde was seriously injured that dawn of terror.

In the live broadcast that she made through her daughter's Facebook profile, María said that her husband Tano left them to go with the one that was then the sentimental couple of "The Golden Rooster".

This one that is said lady took Tano, Tano left us, Tano left and left his family, this hurts a lot, it hurts to see the daughters suffer and be the mockery of that lady.

"The lady asked Tano not to tell the truth (about the murder of Valentin) to protect her daughter, I can't say the names of the lady or the little girl, but you will know who they are," he said. .

He also stressed that Tano traveled to Hermosillo, Sonora to meet with the ex-wife of Valentín Elizalde, to get a signature for the series permits; said that after that trip everything changed and her husband stayed "there" the woman in question and made the decision to change the end of the series.

Tano Elizalde in collaboration with Pepe Garza, work on the series on the life of "El Vale", a project with which the family of Valentín Elizalde (mother, brothers and daughters) disagrees.

In an interview with Bandamax, Tano mentioned that he still does not have family permits to perform, for legal reasons of name and image, a situation that has delayed production; expects the series to be released by mid-2020. "We are going slowly, we are not as advanced as we thought, we want to do something well done, especially that it is a story based on the real thing, of course, certain things will change to put them a little more intensity in the series to get people's attention. "

Real things are going to come, we are going to interview the people who lived stages with Valentín Elizalde.







