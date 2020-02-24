Tanjiro's new tender look from Demon Slayer is shown in this cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you keep yourself informed about the anime and manga world (the mere fact of being here is proof of this) then you will know how in the course of 2019 there was a series that has imposed itself on all the others; a series that had a real explosion and which, in the space of a few months, broke records on records, placing itself in the top of the charts.

We are talking about Demon Slayer, manga saga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotage and serialized on the Weekly Shonen Jump from 15 February 2016, but which has reached full fame, and which it still continues to enjoy, only in 2019 and all thanks to the incredible anime that the guys of the studio Ufotable they pulled out. A pearl with a rare quality as they are rarely seen, a pearl that has given an impulse of visibility to the paper counterpart to make it in all respects one of the three big series of the Shonen Jump.

Even though the first season ended only last year, fans are already clamoring for a sequel that, most likely, will see the light in 2021, after the release of the film which will be distributed in the current year. But while the sales machine which has become Demon Slayer is preparing for an intense period of releases and news, the manga continues its publication and chapter by chapter it gets closer and closer to its natural conclusion.

Among the various narrative arcs shown in the paper work and not yet introduced in the anime there is one that fans are waiting with trepidation "Entertainment District Arc" and for various reasons. Not only is a new ally introduced Hashira, which has a main role, but to three of the protagonists of the work – Tanjiro, Zeitsu is Inosuke – a complete restyling is done. Having to, in fact, infiltrate the district from which the title of the bow, the clothes of the three are redesigned and precisely on the look of Tanjiro, who drove the fans crazy, a cosplayer set her costume. Is called @chuchuziww on Instagram and has published a post that you can see at the bottom of the article in which he shows his personal interpretation of the character.

Very likely that this arc will be treated in the second season of the anime since the previous one "Infinity Train" will be covered by the movie.

What do you think of cosplay and above all: do you like the new look designed for Tanjiro? Let us know below in the comments.