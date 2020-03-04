Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke come from the ghetto in Demon Slayer's hilarious parody

Share it:

King Vader is now a legend among anime fans, because of some funny videos that years ago depopulated on the web. After "ghettoizing" series of the caliber of Naruto, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia or ONE PIECE, the young star has recently returned with a new parody video dedicated to the anime of the year 2019: Demon Slayer.

Some American news sites promptly reported the release of the video, and it's hardly surprising given that the average views of the youtuber stand between two and fifteen million on video. A few weeks ago, the boy was even called to announce the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020 winner.

The video, visible at the top of the article, shows Tanjiro and Zenitsu as they hunt a powerful demon, also helped by Inosuke and Nezuko. As usual, the parody presents a strong presence of scenes made with VFX and SFX.

King Vader became famous when, in 2018, he published the sensational video "Hood Naruto pt. 3". The clip, which shows the settlement of accounts with dance between Naruto and Sasuke, quickly exceeded ten million views and was even mentioned in several US news programs. To date, the video has over 20 million views.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the parodies of this youtuber? Let us know with a comment!