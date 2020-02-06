TV Shows

Tania Ruiz talks about Enrique Peña Nieto's HIV news

February 5, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Potosine model Tania Ruiz decided to put a stop to all those speculations that had been taking place since some media outlets replicated the news that former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was a carrier of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV.

After no one has been able to get in touch with Peña Nieto anywhere, some Internet users decided to turn to the social networks of their current partner and question it about this delicate issue that would put the ex-president's health at risk.

Through Instagram, one of her followers named Adriana Ochoa decided to ask her a disturbing question about her boyfriend and wrote: "Sorry for the question I'm going to ask you, is it true that your boyfriend is very serious in health?" Tanía replied:

That is completely a lie. He is very well and very healthy, thank God. Sometimes they get news for making noise and not because they are true. But all good. "

So far, the politician still does not appear before the cameras of the media, so his private life continues to be a great mystery to the people, who question their current residence, as well as their state of health and personal life.

READ:  "There are ads on every street": Lorenzo Lazo was in Iran when conflict broke out with the US
Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.