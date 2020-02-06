Tania Ruiz talks about Enrique Peña Nieto's HIV news

Share it:

The Potosine model Tania Ruiz decided to put a stop to all those speculations that had been taking place since some media outlets replicated the news that former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was a carrier of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV.

After no one has been able to get in touch with Peña Nieto anywhere, some Internet users decided to turn to the social networks of their current partner and question it about this delicate issue that would put the ex-president's health at risk.

Through Instagram, one of her followers named Adriana Ochoa decided to ask her a disturbing question about her boyfriend and wrote: "Sorry for the question I'm going to ask you, is it true that your boyfriend is very serious in health?" Tanía replied:

That is completely a lie. He is very well and very healthy, thank God. Sometimes they get news for making noise and not because they are true. But all good. "

So far, the politician still does not appear before the cameras of the media, so his private life continues to be a great mystery to the people, who question their current residence, as well as their state of health and personal life.