Tania Ruiz displaced by the youth of Angélica Rivera

After causing controversy for the new face of Angélica Rivera, many Internet users say she does it to make Enrique Peña Nieto jealous, his ex-partner so Tania Ruiz, the current girlfriend, could be in trouble.

And it is that the networks have made it very clear that the actress looks much better than Tania at 50, so the beauty of the model could happen in second ended because it was said that Rivera looks much younger than when she became in the first lady of Mexico.

"It seems like a sister of her daughters", "It's real that when you end a relationship that doesn't give life a lot more, she rewards you by returning 15 years to start over and see you this beautiful," are some of the comments that circulate.

Recall that at the beginning of making Peña Nieto's relationship with Tania known, many were dazzled by the beauty of the blonde, as the youth and bearing hooked everyone, but Angelica has been ultimately impacted by the appearances she has made.

It is worth mentioning that many fans of the former lady wait with much emotion for the woman to return to the small screen after several years of absence, but apparently she prefers to be focused on her daughters with whom she gets along wonderfully.