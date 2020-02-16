Tania Ruiz dedicates photo with encouraging message to EPN after scandals

Share it:

Mexico.- Tania Ruiz published a photo accompanied by an encouraging message to Enrique Peña Nieto, after the series of corruption scandals in which the former president has been involved after the arrests of some of his collaborators such as Rosario Robles, Juan Collado, and recently Emilio Lozoya Austin.

"I just want you to know that nothing makes me feel better than your hand next to mine. In your hand is my hand that won't let you go," the model published in her Instagram stories.

"Who puts everything in the hands of God, sees the hands of God in everything. Love you @EPN," he added in his message, accompanied by a photo where they appear both holding hands with their backs to the camera.

Photo: Instagram



With this message, the beautiful and jovial girlfriend of the PRI endorsed her unconditional love in the face of the difficult moments he has to be facing the charges facing his former collaborators, since his honesty has been questioned by the Mexican people.

Tania Ruiz has shown her love for EPN during the scandals that have haunted her since she finished her six-year term and frequently dedicates support messages through her social networks.

The name of Enrique Peña Nieto has resonated in the media with the recent arrest of the former director of Petróleos Mexicanos, Enrique Lozoya, in Spain, for his alleged involvement in the Odebrecht case, an international corruption network involving officials from At least 12 countries