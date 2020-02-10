Tania Ruiz boasts a tiny waist during her visit to Mexico City

The model Tania Ruiz, who is currently a sentimental partner of the former president Enrique Peña Nieto, he showed off his slim figure in social networks.

Apparently the ‘top model’ visited the Mexico City and took the opportunity to enjoy with his visit to emblematic sites of the Mexican capital.

The 32-year-old is always very positive and spiritual when posting her photos in Instagram accompanied by extensive messages, however, this time its text was brief.

"Happy friday to everyone!! Greetings from Mexico City! Have a great weekend to enjoy. Where do you greet us? ”Was the post of Tania Ruiz

In the image you can see Tania Ruiz with white jeans ‘elephant leg’ and a body in the same light tone that let her show off tiny waist

Further, wore a red floral print cape and sunglasses while posing with his back to the Soumaya Museum located in the Polanco neighborhood, Mayor Miguel Hidalgo.

So far the photograph of the beautiful potosina has obtained over 11 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of positive comments from his followers.

