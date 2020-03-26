Tania Ruiz and Peña Nieto could have ended their romance

Share it:

Tania Ruiz has everyone in uncertainty after appearing in a famous magazine where she goes out with her daughter, but many wondered where ex-president Enrique Peña Nieto, who is her current boyfriend, was left, so rumors of a breakup began.

As if that were not enough, a somewhat strange message on their social networks started a possible distance between them because at no time did she mention the man with whom she has been seen in recent times and that despite the controversy she did not care.

¡Starting my day thanking you God !!! I am blessed to be able to say that thanks to you, beautiful people have come into my life who have supported me, who have trusted me, who have seen the best of me and I thank their heart for their affection. I believe that there are things in life that make a difference and that would not be done without God guiding my steps"says part of Tania's text.

"You deserve it you are a wonderful being full of light, kindness and love always with a beautiful word or phrase", "You would have been a better first lady than the seagull", they wrote on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago Angélica Rivera appeared most beautiful in social networks where her face gave a lot to talk about as she looked very young causing amazement among Internet users who congratulated her on how well she looked.

