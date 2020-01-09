Tania Rincón achieves a better body than Barbara de Regil with exercise

Share it:

Who is getting a great body every day thanks to exercise and good nutrition is Tania Rincon who in a short time could overshadow Barbara de Regil, who is considered the most fitness woman of the show, as she demonstrates at every moment in social networks.

And lately, the driver has shown her abdomen of steel and dream legs making it clear that 'Rosario scissors' is not the only one that can achieve a dream body, since Tania decided to apply achieving very satisfactory results because her followers They have made known on their personal Instagram account.

"Every day you are more beautiful", "You are my role model, I admire you", "@taniarin hurts me all just to see that you do those routines", "Chief effort and dedication", they write to Tania who is away from the show business because it is carrying out other projects.

Meanwhile Barbara is still in the eye of the hurricane due to the controversial statements she makes about people who do not exercise, the most controversial was when she scorned the golden tacos which earned her endless criticism although she later explained what she really wanted tell.

"You are 18, 20, 25 and you go out to party and you take a few sucks, it is not bad, it is good because you have to live, you have to experiment, but if you have been from the age of fifteen to the 40 and you continue doing the same things you skin is going to speak for itself, your skin is going to say the life that you have given the food, eye it is ok to eat tacos fried no, fried is very bad… "Barbara said in a video posted on her networks.