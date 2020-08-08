Tammy: 9 curiosities about the film with Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon and Dan Aykroyd

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are looking for a comedy with irreverent returns and that will take your breath away between demented comedy and touching moments, then Tammy is the one for you. Whether you've already seen it or have yet to find out, here are some interesting facts about the film with Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates and, in a very small role, Dan Aykroyd.

The story revolves around Tammy (McCarthy), her grandmother Pearl (Sarandon) and their insane and redeeming journey to Niagara Falls after the protagonist was fired from the fast food restaurant she worked at. We do not anticipate anything else on the plot to avoid spoilers, you can (re) see Tammy tonight, at 21:10 on La 5.

Not everyone knows that Ben Falcone, director and co-writer together with his wife Melissa McCarthy, got the idea for the film thanks to a dream in which the woman worked in a fast food restaurant and in which she did not have an easy life. Later, the two they wrote the salient details of the plot on some paper towels, before moving on to the actual script.

Over the years, the films inspired by the crazy journey of Thelma and Louise there are not a few and Tammy is certainly no exception, the character of Sarandon (Pearl) starts with $ 6,700 in her pocket, the same amount with which women in the cult film started. Another tribute to Ridely Scott film is Wild Turkey whiskey, drunk by Grandma Pearl. Still on the subject of the sprightly granny, who suffers from diabetes, many will have noticed or will notice the character's plump ankles, which are not Sarandon's: the actress had layers of fake fat applied and, since he had to walk awkwardly and awkwardly, he recited with peppercorns in his shoes.

Alongside the two protagonists there was also the actor Mark Duplass, who met McCarthy at Jimmy Kimmel Live in February 2013, where they promised that sooner or later they would work together: the opportunity presented itself a few months later, when the actress called her colleague for a role in Tammy. Those who had known each other for some time were Susan Sarandon and Melissa McCarthy, who had acted together in a episode of Mike and Molly. However, the two actresses are only 24 years apart and that's probably why Sarandon has been overly aged.

Finally, despite the lack of interest from audiences and critics, four Oscars recite in Tammy: Susan Sarandon (best actress for Dead Man Walking in 1996), Kathy Bates (best actress for Misery doesn't have to die in 1996), Nat Faxon (Best Actress Non-Original Screenplay for Bitter paradise in 2012) and Allison Janney (Best Supporting Actress for Me, Tonya in 2018).