Tamarin: the new trailer of the platform shooter sets the release date on PS4 and PC

During the Gamescom 2020, which for obvious reasons this year is taking place in digital format, the developers of Chamaleon Games have shared a new trailer of Tamarin with which they announced the release date.

Tamarin will be published on PlayStation 4 and PC on September 10th, while on Xbox One it will arrive later on a date not yet revealed. For the uninitiated, Tamarin is a third person action adventure with protagonist a tamarin, set in a Nordic setting threatened by an ever-expanding army of insects. With the aim of saving his family, the tender but courageous protagonist takes up a firearm and shows all his determination in a game of straddling a 3D platformer and a third person shooter.

Behind the project are some well-known faces of the industry, such as Steve Mayles, il Character Designer by Banjo-Kazooie, David Wise, former composer of Donkey Kong Country, and others important figures who worked in Rare in the Nintendo era. The trailer released at Gamescom 2020 will help you get an idea of ​​the graphic style and type of game. You can find it at the opening of the news, enjoy!