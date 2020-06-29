Tales Of Monkey Island: Guybrush Threepwood's Telltale adventure returns to Steam and GOG

Share it:

The epic pirate adventure Monkey Island has made many of us fall in love with the point and click genre, thanks to a well-written story and with crazy characters. Although it wasn't created by LucasArts, Tales of Monkey Island, the episode of the series created by Telltale Games was still appreciated by fans and has now returned.

The game starring Guybrush Threepwood had disappeared from radars, no longer available for purchase, since the developer and publisher closed, the same fate followed by many other Telltale series. However, Tales of Monkey Island appears to have returned to digital stores and it is currently discounted by 50% until 10 July.

Where can I buy the title? Through Steam and GOG. On the digital platform of Gabe Newell the game costs € 8.39, while on the site owned by CD Projekt it is priced at € 9.19. We are obviously talking about the complete edition, which contains all five episodes originally published in 2009 for PC, and then landed on Wii, PS3 and smatphone.

Currently, the game is only available on PC and is only in English. The other software house games are still unavailable, such as Tales from the Borderlands, Guardians of the Galaxy and Game of Thrones. The only project still alive is The Wolf Among Us 2, which has restarted its development from scratch.